New Launch

NASHVILLE-based record label, management and entertainment company BIG SKY MUSIC GROUP has officially launched with its flagship artist, singer/songwriter STEPHANIE QUAYLE. CARLI MCLAUGHLIN KANE will head the company as VP, with plans to expand this year. The announcement comes on the heels of QUAYLE's new single release, "By Heart," available now.

The staff includes promotions veteran EJ BERNAS as VP/Strategic Partnerships & Development, CHRSTINE HILLMANN as Dir./A&R & Artist Development, ELLA BIBLER as Label Coord., and AMY SOVINE as Special Projects Mgr. KANE, QUAYLE, BERNAS, HILLMANN and others were previously with the now defunct REBEL ENGINE ENTERTAINMENT. KANE tells ALL ACCESS, "REBEL ENGINE ENTERTAINMENT has officially closed. BIG SKY MUSIC GROUP is a new company with some of the same personnel."

“The company name, BIG SKY MUSIC GROUP, reflects the limitless spirit and business model of our mission and identity,” said KANE. “The company’s structure embraces the fluidity of the marketplace and is prepared to prosper in an ever-changing landscape in these new times.”

“When I named REBEL ENGINE, it was in response to seeing so many incredible female artists get signed, shelved and dropped," said QUAYLE. "I picked the company name thinking I needed to resist the conventional industry establishment. In retrospect, it was never about rebelling, it was always about pioneering and innovating as part of the music community.”

BIG SKY MUSIC GROUP is focused on artist development, innovative strategy, brand partnerships, mentorship and artist authenticity.

