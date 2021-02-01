Sheridan

The UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT's men's hockey team has its first female radio play-by-play announcer with the appointment of MAURA SHERIDAN to call the games on VOX AM/FM News-Talk WVMT-A-W242BK/BURLINGTON, VT via LEARFIELD IMG COLLEGE, reports the BURLINGTON FREE PRESS.

SHERIDAN, who called UVM women's basketball for the last three seasons but was sidelined when the women's team decided to end its season due to COVID-19, took over the play-by-play duties from MICHAEL LEHR when LEHR took the same position for the AHL's UTICA COMETS last week. In addition to UVM sports, SHERIDAN has served as a minor league baseball announcer, calling FAYETTEVILLE WOODPECKERS games in 2019 and set to call LYNCHBURG HILLCATS games in 2020 before the season was cancelled by the pandemic.

« see more Net News