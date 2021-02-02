Tower Troubles

Winter always brings its own special brand of weather woes, and over the weekend DES MOINES RADIO GROUP AC KOEZ (104.1 EZ FM)/DES MOINES got "lucky" when the top 100 feet of their tower was toppled in an ice storm. They were lucky because the tower fell in the right direction and they were only off the air for a matter of minutes.

DMRG VP/GM LANCE RICHARD told ALL ACCESS, “I’ve been in radio for over 30 years and I’ve never experienced anything like this. We feel very fortunate to have been off the air for less than ten minutes after losing 100 feet of tower along with our main antenna array. This says a lot about our team, especially Chief Engineer JOE FARRINGTON. While the remaining structure appears to be stable, we are in the process of doing a thorough inspection to insure its safety and to learn why the top section came down.”

