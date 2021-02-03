Promotes 7 Executives

CONCORD announced TUESDAY (2/2) the elevation of seven staff members from across the company to VP, SVP and EVP. These promotions occurred across all of the company’s business areas.

The promotions are as follows: SOPHIA DILLEY to SVP, Film & TV Development and Production – LOS ANGELES, STEVEN GREENHALGH to VP, Acquisitions and Artistic Development – LONDON, DAN HOFFMAN to EVP, Business & Legal Affairs – NEW YORK, STEPHANIE HOPSON to VP, Project Management – LOS ANGELES, STEVEN LANKENAU to SVP, BOOSEY & HAWKES – NEW YORK, AMY ROSE MARSH to VP, Acquisitions and Artistic Development – NEW YORK, and ABBIE VAN NOSTRAND to SVP, Client Relations and Community Engagement – NEW YORK.

CONCORD CEO SCOTT PASCUCCI said, “The unspeakable hardship of 2020 underscored the importance of music, theater and musicals to all of us, to help us push through the darkness, to heal and find human connection. CONCORD’s staff embraced this and worked even harder to ensure that our music and plays kept flowing. Fifty members of the CONCORD team were promoted at the beginning of 2021, seven of them to the level of Vice President or above. Congratulations and good luck on your new journeys and thank you for everything that you did to earn your promotions.”

CONCORD's business model includes development, management and acquisition of sound recordings, music publishing and theatrical performance rights. Concord has offices in NASHVILLE, LOS ANGELES, NEW YORK, LONDON, BERLIN and MIAMI and operates via three primary operating divisions: CONCORD RECORDED MUSIC, CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING and CONCORD THEATRICALS.

