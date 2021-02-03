Availible Now

HOLLYWOOD RECORDS announced FRIDAY (1/29) the release of MUSIC FOR THE MOVEMENT/BLACK HISTORY ALWAYS EP. It's set for release FEBRUARY 26th. The EP is the second volume of the ongoing project between THE UNDEFEATED, ESPN’s content initiative exploring the intersection of sports, race and culture, and HOLLYWOOD RECORDS. The EP aligns with ESPN’s BLACK HISTORY ALWAYS.

The first single from the second volume, “Wake Up Everybody,” from TOBE NWIGWE is available now. NWIGWE’s interpretation of MELVIN & THE BLUE NOTES’ (featuring TEDDY PENDERGRASS) “Wake Up Everybody,” explores society’s shortcomings and encourages humanity to fight for a brighter future in which we take care of our elderly, education is prioritized, and drug addiction is eradicated. HOUSTON-based NWIGWE captured the nation’s attention with a transcendental live rendition of “Wake Up Everybody” on the PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION COMMITTEE’s “We Are One” livestream event.

Like Vol. I "I Can't Breath," BLACK HISTORY ALWAYS Vol. II features reimagined, historically significant songs, as well as an original song and a spoken word piece, made by and for BLACK AMERICA with contemporary artists. The message of hope is that everyone sees the beauty and history in BLACK culture. Each track has original artwork, created by BLACK artists.

Thematically, Volume II balances the realities of BLACK AMERICA’s continued struggles, while also celebrating BLACK beauty and offering messages of hope. The “BLACK HISTORY ALWAYS” EP is the follow up to “I Can’t Breathe/Music For the Movement,” which was released last fall and drew national attention from ASSOCIATED PRESS and ABC’s GOOD MORNING AMERICA.

