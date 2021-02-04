Wild Country 99

LEIGHTON BROADCASTING Country KZPK (WILD COUNTRY 99)/ST. CLOUD, MN MD BROOK STEPHENS teamed up with the I'M NOT DONE YET (INDY) FOUNDATION to raise funds via FACEBOOK for the family of one-year-old EDEN, who is battling cancer. STEPHENS raised $1,160 worth of donations in under a week.

"This is EDEN," the station shared in a FACEBOOK post YESTERDAY (2/1). "She just turned one in DECEMBER and is fighting for her little life against cancer ... Today, is chemo day for EDEN. Let's give the family something to celebrate." Read more here.

« see more Net News