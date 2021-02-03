Court Filing

With his jailing for noncompliance with court orders looming, ROYCE BROACASTING owner ED STOLZ, through his attorneys, filed a "Reply In Support Of Compliance With Court Order" with UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT for the Central District of CALIFORNIA on TUESDAY (2/2) asserting that he is "on the verge of satisfaction" of the amended judgment filed with the court on MONDAY and complaining that receiver LARRY PATRICK's opposition to STOLZ' claim of compliance (or near-compliance) is "glaringly bereft of any evidence" and is "a last-ditch effort to create enough smoke and confusion to recklessly cause (STOLZ)'s life work (to) be taken away from him."

STOLZ's non-payment of music royalties led to PATRICK's appointment as receiver by Judge JESUS BERNAL, a proposed sale of Top 40 KREV-F (92.7 REV THE REVOLUTION)/ALAMEDA-SAN FRANCISCO, Top 40 KRCK/MECCA-PALM SPRINGS, CA, and Top 40 KFRH (104.3 NOW FM)/NORTH LAS VEGAS to religious broadcaster VCY AMERICA, INC. for $6 million, and an order to comply with the court's order by TUESDAY (2/2) at noon (PT) or be jailed. In his reply, besides claiming that he deposited payment to the court (a previous deposit of $1,301,523.16 with the Clerk of Court, short of what PATRICK said was actual debt of over $3.74 million) sufficient to pay the judgment, claims that he complied with court orders by filing requested financial documents, website hosting information, office keys, and accounting, denying PATRICK's allegations of possible payola violations.

The court last week ordered STOLZ to either comply with the receiver's requests or surrender by noon TUESDAY or face a warrant for his arrest. Tower owner CROWN CASTLE joined the case on THURSDAY (1/28) looking for a total of $882,667.63 from STOLZ in back rent, late fees, and attorney's fees and court costs, along with supporting PATRICK's receivership.

