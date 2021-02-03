Charese Fruge, Alex Fresh

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH" column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE talks to syndicated THE JUBAL SHOW co-host ALEX FRESH.

Sharing her thoughts on being local in a syndicated role FRESH mused, "I think the key to remaining ‘local’ is to remember that being ‘local’ doesn't necessarily mean talking about city streets or landmarks. Thanks to technology and innovation we live in a global society, so staying relevant to the audience you're performing to is just that... be relevant. The broadcast industry now has a new ‘local’ and it's simply changing the mindset to realize that there is nothing more ‘local’ than connecting directly to the people's lives who you're servicing. Along with tailoring content that resonates directly with what your audience is going through, or with their lifestyle there's an art to generality if you talk about ‘local’ things that everybody deals with.”

In ALL ACCESS' "WOMEN TO WATCH," CHARESE FRUGE shares success stories with women from every aspect of our businesses every week.

