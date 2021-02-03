Will Tanous (courtesy UMG)

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP has promoted longtime communications head WILL TANOUS to EVP/Chief Administrative Officer, effective immediately. He will continue to serve as a member of the company’s Executive Management Board.

Commented UMG Chairman/CEO SIR LUCIAN GRAINGE, “WILL TANOUS is one of the most strategic, multi-talented executives in the music business today – he’s my proverbial ‘Swiss Army’ knife. This formal expansion of the scope of WILL’s responsibilities acknowledges what has been firmly in place for some time: his wide-ranging role in the day-to day executive management of our global organization, as well as his contributions to our long-term growth strategy. I’m thrilled that he will be right by my side as we write the next exciting chapter in the history of UMG.”

Added TANOUS, “I am reminded every day of how privileged I am to be working alongside the most passionate and accomplished executives in the music industry on behalf of the world’s most talented artists. SIR LUCIAN’s consistent and artist-centered vision combined with his innovative and entrepreneurial approach have revolutionized the music industry and propelled UMG to an extraordinary level of artistic and commercial success. I am honored by his faith in me and can’t wait to see all we will accomplish in the years to come under his leadership.”

In his new position, TANOUS – who reports to GRAINGE – will retain his current responsibilities and add new ones involving several major strategic and corporate endeavors.

Tanous joined UMG in 2013 as EVP/Communications, managing worldwide communications for UMG’s operations across more than 60 territories, and overseeing public policy and government relations, investor relations, special projects and events, and corporate social responsibility. Soon after, GRAINGE appointed him to the company’s Executive Management Board where he plays a central role in the development of UMG’s business strategy.

Immediately prior to UMG, TANOUS served as EVP/Communications & Marketing for WARNER MUSIC GROUP. In his more than two decades there, he designed and implemented business and communications strategies for all of the company’s major corporate endeavors, including: the 2011 sale of WMG to ACCESS INDUSTRIES, INC.; WMG’s initial public offering on the NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE in 2005; and the sale of WMG by TIME WARNER INC. in 2003 to a private equity consortium.

A graduate of GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY, TANOUS was awarded the prestigious ELLIS ISLAND MEDAL OF HONOR in 2019, presented annually to U.S. citizens “who have distinguished themselves within their own ethnic groups while exemplifying the values of the AMERICAN way of life.”

