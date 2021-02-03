Laura Davison

BLOOMBERG RADIO is meeting listeners' needs with a special series of daily tax tips designed to air in the 10 weeks leading up to APRIL 15th. KEY NETWORKIS is distributing the daily feature, BLOOMBERG TAX TIPS, consisting of 30-second audio reports, and airing WEEKDAYS, FEBRUARY 8th through APRIL 15th.

Hosted by BLOOMBERG tax reporter LAURA DAVISON, the spots provide affiliate stations with sponsorship opportunities and are available exclusively to affiliates of BLOOMBERG RADIO, the world’s only global 24-hour business radio network.

Commented KEY NETWORKS Chief Revenue Officer DENNIS GREEN, "So much is different this year, and people have so many questions about their taxes. It's a topic that interests listeners across all radio formats."

