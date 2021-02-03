Heading To Patreon

JOE BUDDEN, who ended his exclusive deal with SPOTIFY in SEPTEMBER (NET NEWS 8/27/2020), has landed at PATREON, where his own podcast and new podcast network will be available to subscribers and where he will serve as Head of Creator Equity, reports THE VERGE.

BUDDEN is offering three tiers of membership, a "homies tier" at $5/month, a $10 "family tier" that adds two bonus video podcasts per month, merchandise discounts, polls, and live event pre-sale codes, and a "friend of the show tier" at $25/month which adds network content, patron-only episodes of the new show "JOURNEY," and behind-the-scenes content.

BUDDEN told THE VERGE that exclusive deals like he had with SPOTIFY are "prehistoric" and that SPOTIFY was using his fans for its own growth.

