Partners With Benztown

BENZTOWN has entered into an agreement with CIPOLLA ANALYTICS to market and provide sales representation for the company’s two programming intelligence software programs, AIRPLAYGPS and SPOTGPS.

BENZTOWN Pres. DAVE “CHACHI” DENES said, “AIRPLAYGPS and SPOTGPS in tandem help radio professionals program their stations smarter and more strategically and take the guesswork out of programming to win in 2021 and beyond. There is nothing else on the market that compares to these two tools, and we are thrilled to partner with CIPOLLA ANALYTICS to bring them to radio stations across the U.S. Do a demo and be ready to have your mind blown.”

