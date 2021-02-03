Sold

SINCLAIR TELECABLE (COMMONWEALTH BROADCASTING, LLC) is selling its SONOMA COUNTY, CA cluster, Regional Mexican KXTS (EXITOS 98.7)/GEYSERVILLE, CA; Triple A KRSH (95.9 THE KRUSH)/HEALDSBURG, CA; Alternative KSXY (THE 101)/FORESTVILLE, CA; and Spanish Hits KSXY-HD2-K238AF (LATINO 95.5)/SANTA ROSA, CA, plus the LMA with JYA BROADCASTING for Adult Hits KNOB (96.7 BOB FM)/HEALDSBURG, to RAVI POTHARLANKA'S B.C. RADIO LLC for an undisclosed proce. GREG GUY of PATRICK COMMUNICATIONS served as exclusive broker for the deal.

Applying for STAs were CUMULUS MEDIA's RADIO LICENSE HOLDING SRC LLC (WSBA-A/YORK, PA, reduced power at night while faulty component is identified and replaced); SAGA COMMUNICATIONS OF IOWA, LLC (KOEZ/AMES, IA, temporary antenna at lower height and power after top of tower collapsed); DAKOTA BROADCASTING, LLC (KABD/IPSWICH, ID, reduced power due to damage from lightning strike); BONNEVILLE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION (KTAR-A/PHOENIX, variance caused by theft of ground system); and SMITH AND FITZGERALD, PARTNERSHIP (KACE/BEATTY, NV, lowered antenna to allow work on tower, plus correcting coordinates).

Filing for Silent STAs were ANSCOMBE BROADCASTING GROUP, LTD. (WSIR-A/WINTER HAVEN, FL, station to be sold); THE POWER FOUNDATION (WWQC/CLIFTON, IL, tower collapse); and WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA PUBLIC RADIO, INC. (WZQS and booster WZQS-FM1/CULLOWHEE, NC, moving to new site).

