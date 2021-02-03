Dudley And Bob + Matt

SINCLAIR TELECABLE Classic Rock KLBJ/AUSTIN, TX is moving the DUDLEY AND BOB + MATT SHOW back to Mornings a year after the show moved to Afternoons. The show featuring DALE DUDLEY, BOB FONSECA and former stand-up comedian MATT BEARDEN will return to mornings on MONDAY, FEBRUARY 15th, after years in mornings prior to their shift to afternoons in FEBRUARY 2020. In addition to his morning duties, BEARDEN will also co-host his own show in afternoons from 3p to 6p (CT).

KLBJ PD LA LLOYD, who made the switch to mornings when DUDLEY AND BOB + MATT moved to afternoons, told ALL ACCESS, "MATT BEARDEN will still be part of the show with DUDLEY AND BOB as they transition back to mornings. In addition, MATT will host his own show 3-6pm with a soon to be announced co-host for a comedy talk show with music in the mix as well. MATT will have several guests from the comedy community joining him on the show. I will be doing the 10a-12n shift as well as continue hosting the 'LA LLOYD Rock 30.' B-DOE, KLBJ Promotions Director will now do 12n-3p."

