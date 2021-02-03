100 Affiliates

The TEXAS FARM BUREAU RADIO NETWORK has reached the 100-affiliate mark, a peak for the 19 year old network. The roster has increased by over 40 stations in the past year, spurred by a new revenue-sharing model that encourages stations to air more of the network's programming.

“We are thankful to the more than 100 radio stations that affiliate with us to bring the latest agricultural and rural news to their communities,” said Manager CAREY MARTIN. “It’s a huge milestone for us, and we’re overjoyed in reaching it. It’s a great opportunity to share the stories of TEXAS farmers and ranchers who grow our food, fiber and fuel.”

The network has also recently added JAMES HUNT as a reporter covering the TEXAS Panhandle and LARRY MARBLE as livestock auction reporter, and has launched the "TEXAS AG TODAY" daily news podcast, which is also being aired by several radio affiliates.

« see more Net News