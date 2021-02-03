Dr. Menna Demessie (Photo: Duane Prokop)

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP (UMG), has named DR. MENNA DEMESSIE SVP And Exec. Dir. of UMG's global Task For Meaningful Change (TFMC). TFMC was established in JUNE 2020 by UMG Chairman and CEO SIR LUCIAN GRANGE to be a force for social justice in the music industry and beyond.

DR. DEMESSIE, a political scientist and social justice advocate with a track record of civic and educational empowerment, will manage the TFMC and its activities. UMG also announced that EVP, Chief People and Inclusion Officer, ERIC HUTCHERSON, will join UMG General Counsel, EVP/Business & Legal Affairs and DEF JAM Interim CEO JEFF HARLESTON and MOTOWN RECORDS Pres. ETHIOPIA HABTEMARIAM as a co-chair of TFMC.

HABTEMARIAM commented, "From the start, we’ve been energized by the commitment and passion of the TFMC – an organization powered by UMG executives from across the company who volunteer their time for this important work. We’re excited to welcome DR. DEMESSIE to the UMG family and to have the benefit of her experience in social justice work and as a leader at the CONGRESSIONAL BLACK CAUCUS FOUNDATION, to help advance the ongoing efforts of the TFMC to drive meaningful, long-term change."



HARLESTON added, "Over the past year we have seen the best of humanity rise up to deal with the worst of ongoing racial and social injustices around the world. It was out of this need that the TFMC was created and we’re proud of what we have accomplished in our first seven months. Having DR. DEMESSIE join UMG and oversee the TFMC’s efforts is a further statement of our commitment to the fight for equality and social justice."

HUTCHERSON said, "DR. DEMESSIE has demonstrated over the course of her illustrious career her commitment to social justice and a studied understanding of diversity and inclusion, public policy and government, human rights and international relations. Her perspective will enhance the reach of what the TFMC can accomplish and we’re excited to have her join us in our efforts."

DR. DEMESSIE commented, "It’s been incredible watching what UMG’s TFMC has accomplished over the past seven months. From the voter initiatives, civic engagement and community support through charitable giving to new internal programs, UMG has demonstrated a commitment to real, lasting change and I couldn’t be more thrilled to be part of this organization. I want to thank SIR LUCIAN, JEFF, ERIC and ETHIOPIA for this opportunity and their support as we continue the important work of the TFMC."

Prior to joining UMG, DR. DEMESSIE served as SVP of Policy Analysis and Research; and the Leadership Institute at the CONGRESSIONAL BLACK CAUCUS FOUNDATION, INC.

