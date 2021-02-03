16 Episode Series

VIRGINIA public radio and television operation VPM, in partnership with WITNESS DOCS, has debuted a new podcast for BLACK HISTORY MONTH retelling the story of the CIVIL WAR and RECONSTRUCTION and how Black people fought for, and defined, freedom, equality, and justice. "SEIZING FREEDOM." a 16-episode series that launched on MONDAY (2/1), is narrated by author and WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY Associate Professor Dr. KIDADA E. WILLIAMS and uses letters, diary entries, autobiographies and other sources to tell the stories.

“The nation has told so many stories about what happened and didn't happen during RECONSTRUCTION,” said WILLIAMS. “The story that SEIZING FREEDOM is telling is about the making and taking of freedom, about migration, about violence, and about how so many of these battles are still being fought.”



VPM Chief Content Officer STEVE HUMBLE said, “VPM is excited to present this first-of-its-kind audio docudrama using first-hand accounts from unsung American heroes during the CIVIL WAR and RECONSTRUCTION. We hope that this podcast inspires people to take a new look at this period that continues to impact our country in so many ways.”

