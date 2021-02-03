Bentli

APPLE MUSIC COUNTRY personality TY BENTLI and his wife, CORRI ENGLISH, welcomed their third child, baby girl TEDDI QUINN YESTERDAY (2/2).

ENGLISH shared the news on INSTAGRAM, writing, "TEDDI QUINN was born at 8:13 this morning, 6lbs 13oz, 19.5'' and a full head of hair! We are so in love with this little human! Today is also exactly nine years since my amazing husband and I hung out for the first time, as friends. And now our family is complete.

"Not to mention that after we'd already chosen her name (after TY's grandfather), we found out that it means 'GOD's gift.' She is most certainly the most precious gift we could imagine," ENGLISH added.

