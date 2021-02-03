Parker (Photo: Jason Myers)

WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE welcomes Country singer-songwriter DREW PARKER to its roster. PARKER, a GEORGIA native, has already seen success as a songwriter, with cuts from LUKE COMBS and JAKE OWEN, and been signed to RIVER HOUSE/WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC for publishing since 2017. He is managed by JARROD HOLLEY and CHRIS KAPPY from MAKE WAKE ARTISTS and is booked by CAA's SAM FORBERT.

“I’ve dreamed for nearly my whole life of signing a record deal, but even in my dreams, I never imagined I’d be able to work with a team as devoted and driven as the folks at WARNER are,” said PARKER. “I’m super thankful for them seeing something in me and giving this opportunity to a small-town GEORGIA boy. I can’t wait to get back on the road and share this excitement with all of the fans who I miss so much!”

