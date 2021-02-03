Domenech

FOX NEWS MEDIA has signed THE FEDERALIST Publisher BEN DOMENECH as a contributor, and part of the deal calls for DOMENECH to host a podcast for the company. DOMENECH, a conservative commentator and co-founder of the FEDERALIST website, currently hosts "THE FEDERALIST RADIO HOUR" podcast and would host a weekly podcast for FOX NEWS AUDIO as well as appear as a commentator on all of the company's platforms.



CEO SUZANNE SCOTT said, “As a frequent guest, BEN’s insightful opinions have added depth to our coverage and engendered trust from our viewers. We are proud to welcome him to the FOX NEWS MEDIA family and are confident he will make an excellent addition to our unparalleled team of contributors.”



DOMENECH said, “I am honored to join FOX NEWS MEDIA’s accomplished roster of contributors. As we embark on this transformative year, I look forward to sharing my perspective with FOX’s informed and engaged viewers across all of their platforms.”

