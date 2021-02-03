'The Woody Show' Now Rocking High Desert

HEFTEL BROADCASTING's HIGHWAY RADIO NETWORK Rock KHDR & KHRQ (DRIVE 96.9/94.9)/VICTORVILLE-BARSTOW, CA & LAS VEGAS-LAUGHLIN, NV are adding nationally syndicated “THE WOODY SHOW” for Mornings starting MONDAY, FEBRUARY 8th.

“Kudos to GONZO GREG and the folks at HEFTEL BROADCASTING for having the wherewithal to look at a map and see that they could help us eliminate that big gap in coverage between our two existing markets of LOS ANGELES and LAS VEGAS,” said WOODY. “We are thankful to them, and look forward to proving this was a quality decision.”

HIGHWAY RADIO VP/Programing GREG SPILLANE said, “‘THE WOODY SHOW’ is the perfect soundtrack for those HIGH DESERT commuters who make that daunting daily trek to LA, or for anyone driving straight to work after a VEGAS getaway.”

« see more Net News