After 46 years in radio, the last three at his present cluster, DOUG HARVILL is retiring as VP/Market Mgr. at CUMULUS MEDIA/SAN FRANCISCO -- News-Talk KGO-A, News-Talk KSFO-A, Sports KNBR-A-F, Sports KTCT-A (KNBR 1050), and Classic Rock KSAN (107.7 THE BONE) -- effective MAY 14th. HARVILL joined CUMULUS in MAY 2018 after serving as SVP/Market Mgr. at the crosstown CBS RADIO cluster in 2005-17 and SVP/Market Mgr. for CBS in SACRAMENTO for almost nine years prior to that. He previously worked as VP/National PD for EZ COMMUNICATIONS.

HARVILL said, “I’m leaving a wonderful and satisfying career in an industry I’ve wanted to be a part of since I was a kid. Local radio has been and continues to be a tremendous and enriching experience but I’ve achieved my goals and exceeded my dreams. Whoever steps into the Market Manager role at CUMULUS SAN FRANCISCO is going to inherit a tremendous team of professionals and lead some of the most legendary radio stations in broadcast history.”

CUMULUS EVP/Operations DAVE MILNER added,that HARVILL "has had an amazing career in our industry and I was lucky to have had the opportunity to work with him these past three years. His talents run deep and he has helped so many grow and flourish in radio over the years. Congratulations, DOUG -- we wish you the very best in the next chapter of your life!”

