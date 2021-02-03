Dan + Shay

DAN + SHAY will headline the annual WARNER MUSIC LUNCHEON on WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 17th during "CRS: 2021 The Virtual Experience." Also set to take the stage during the virtual event are WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE (WMN)'s BRETT ELDREDGE, COLE SWINDELL, new signing DREW PARKER, IAN MUNSICK, MICHAEL RAY, ROBYN OTTOLINI and SHY CARTER.

“No matter where we are in the world, all of us at WMN remain committed to CRS and its mission to educate and connect,” said WMN SVP/Radio & Streaming KRISTEN WILLIAMS. “While we would love to be welcoming everyone to NASHVILLE, we look forward to celebrating together in a new way. From GRAMMY-winning global superstars DAN + SHAY to the brightest new talent, we can’t wait to bring our music into your homes.”

CRS 2021 is set for TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 16th through FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 19th from NASHVILLE'S OMNI HOTEL. If you haven't already, register here.

