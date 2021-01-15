ARTIST GROUP INTERNATIONAL (AGI) announced TODAY (2/3) the signing of WHY DON’T WE for worldwide representation in all areas. At AGI, the group will be represented by a team of agents led by DENNIS ARFA and JARRED ARFA. WHY DON’T WE is managed by RANDY PHILLIPS and DAVID LOEFFLER for SIGNATURE ENTERTAINMENT.

WHY DON’T WE’s sophomore album, THE GOOD TIMES AND THE BAD ONES, was released JANUARY 15th, 2021, and debuted on the BILLBOARD Top 200 album chart at #3, the UK Combine Album chart at #5, and the Australian ARIA album chart at #2. The album’s lead single “Fallin (Adrenaline)” has amassed over 100 million global streams and over 24 million video views since release, in addition to reaching #21 on the Top 40 radio chart (#35 debut) and earning the band their first career BILLBOARD Hot 100 entry at #37.

DENNIS ARFA said, "We are truly excited and honored to become part of the WHY DON’T WE family. They are such a talented group that is still evolving and growing its fanbase and we cannot wait for what’s to come. We are working through the next year of the pandemic to prepare and strategize for the WDW 2022 world tour.”

RANDY PHILLIPS added, “I have known DENNIS ARFA for more than 30 years from my early career co-managing ROD STEWART to my role in building AEG into a concert/festival/venue powerhouse as the CEO of AEG Live. He is one of the most insightful and effective talent agents I have ever worked with, so I am thrilled, and relieved, to be on the same side of a negotiation with him. The members of WHY DON’T WE, my partners in SIGNATURE ENTERTAINMENT, and me, personally, are thrilled to have DENNIS, and his son JARRED, since the apple does not fall far from the tree, representing us.”

