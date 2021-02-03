Rucker

KELSEA BALLERINI, DIERKS BENTLEY, GARTH BROOKS, KANE BROWN, LADY A, LITTLE BIG TOWN, OLD CROW MEDICINE SHOW, BRAD PAISLEY, DOLLY PARTON, DARIUS RUCKER, BLAKE SHELTON, MARTY STUART, CARRIE UNDERWOOD and TRISHA YEARWOOD will perform at the "GRAND OLE OPRY: 95 Years of Country Music" special, airing on SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 14th from 9-11p (ET) on NBC-TV. In addition to original songs, the special features one-of-a-kind OPRY member collaborations, and covers, including BALLERINI singing “When You Say Nothing At All,” BENTLEY and STUART's duet of “Pancho & Lefty,” and LADY A's rendition of “Forever and Ever, Amen.” All performances were recorded at the GRAND OLE OPRY HOUSE in NASHVILLE.

The special will also feature archival footage including interviews, performances and appearances by OPRY members and legendary artists. Other moments include RUCKER surprising LADY A with an invitation to the institution during the taping of their performance (NET NEWS 1/23), and BROWN officially making his OPRY debut. As previously announced, PAISLEY and SHELTON will serve as co-hosts for the two-hour special (NET NEWS 1/19).

“This special is going to capture so much of what makes the OPRY a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience,” said OPRY VP and Executive Producer DAN ROGERS. “Ten-year OPRY member BLAKE and 20-year member BRAD guide us through a powerful OPRY debut, an OPRY membership invitation given to one of Country’s most awarded vocal groups, performances of some of today’s chart-topping hits and timeless songs that have rung out from the OPRY stage for decades, and a look back at cherished members of the OPRY family and musical moments that have come to define the OPRY we know today.”

