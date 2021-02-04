Aquires Stony Plain Music Publishing

LINUS ENTERTAINMENT announced WEDENDSAY (2/3) the acquisition of STONY PLAIN's music publishing catalog which includes songs by MARIA MULDAUR, RONNIE EARL, COLIN LINDEN, AMOS GARRETT, KEVIN BREIT, DOUG SAHM, SONNY RHODES, HARRY MANX, PAUL REDDICK, SUE FOLEY, BIG DAVE MACLEAN, TIM HUS, CHARLIE ANGUS, JAY MCSHANN, RITA CHIARELLI, WALTER ‘SHAKEY’ HORTON, KENNY “BLUES BOSS” WAYNE, AND CINDY CHURCH, AND SONGS RECORDED BY BONNIE RAITT, TAJ MAHAL, JEFF HEALEY, LONG JOHN BALDRY, DOWNCHILD, DUTCH MASON, MONKEYJUNK, and JR GONE WILD.

Curator and Blues historian and long-time host of CBC RADIO’s "Saturday Night Blues," HOLGER PETERSEN, commented, “It’s been just over two years since LINUS ENTERTAINMENT acquired the STONY PLAIN RECORDS catalog, things have gone so smoothly and they have done such a good job with the recordings it felt like the right home for the publishing catalog as well.”

Petersen, started STONY PLAIN publishing 49 years ago from his home base in EDMONTON, ALBERTA with long-time partner ALVIN JAHNS.

LINUS ENTERTAINMENT CEO GEOFF KULAWICK added, "These songs are part of the history of North American roots music, written by Grammy, Juno, and Blues Music Award winners, and we couldn’t be prouder to be their music publisher.”

