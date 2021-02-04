New Backup Plan

The NHL's COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS have a new alternative radio home -- literally -- when their game broadcasts are bumped from their flagship, TEGNA Sports WBNS-F (97.1 THE FAN)/COLUMBUS, inking a deal with iHEARTMEDIA Alternative WXZX (COLUMBUS ALTERNATIVE 105.7) to air games not carried by THE FAN. In recent years, the BLUE JACKETS aired games not carried by THE FAN on Alternative WWCD (CD 102.5), now WWCD-A-W225CS (CD 92.9). The arrangement with iHEARTMEDIA starts THURSDAY with the BLUE JACKETS hosting the DALLAS STARS at NATIONWIDE ARENA.

"COLUMBUS ALTERNATIVE 105.7 will complement our flagship station 97.1 THE FAN to provide BLUE JACKETS fans comprehensive radio coverage in central OHIO through game broadcasts, as well as pre- and post-game shows," said BLUE JACKETS VP/Business Intelligence & Broadcasting MARC GREGORY. "We're looking forward to working with IHEARTMEDIA COLUMBUS to develop unique activations in the future for hockey and music fans alike.

"We truly appreciate our past partnership with WWCD and everything they have done to bring listeners BLUE JACKETS hockey over the years. Unfortunately, we were unable to come to an agreement on future game broadcasts."

"We are extremely excited about this partnership with a great COLUMBUS brand and franchise," said iHEARTMEDIA Markets Group SVP/Programming MICHAEL MCCOY. "We look forward to working together to bring THE 5TH LINE game broadcasts and expanding our relationship with the BLUE JACKETS."

