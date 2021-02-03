More Departures

On MONDAY (2/1), ALL ACCESS reported on the departure of INTERSCOPE/GEFFEN/A&M RECORDS National Top 40 rep MARK NEITER, after 24 1/2 years at the label, due to restructuring. NET NEWS 2/1

Unfortunately, there were others who exited the company amid the changes. Also leaving are DALLAS rep JAMES BISHOP, who did two tours with the label spanning a total 30 years; NEW YORK Regional JESSE FLOHR, a 20-year label vet, who'd been working remotely in NASHVILLE during the pandemic and CHICAGO rep BROCK JARAMILLO, who started as an assistant six years ago.

NEITER can be reached at (310) 428-1562 or mneiter@roadrunner.com. Contact BISHOP at (404) 849-8194, JARAMILLO at (951) 852-5358 or brocktjaramillo@gmail.com and FLOHR at (720) 988-9558 or jesseflohr@gmail.com.

« see more Net News