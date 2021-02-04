Kanye & Kim: Sneaking Out (DFree/Shutterstock.com)

The marriage must be over now.

PAGE SIX reported that KANYE WEST moved his 500 pair of sneakers out of the CALABASAS, CA, manse he shared with wife KIM KARDASHIAN. The two are apparently headed for divorce court.

Or as the item put it, "These kicks were made for walking."

KARDASHIAN has been in TURKS AND CAICOS with her family, with a source reporting, "They both felt it would be less dramatic without both of them in the house."

WEST was seen touching down at VAN NUYS AIRPORT in L.A. last week.

While on vacation, KARDASHIAN posted a series of INSTAGRAM photos in a brown string bikini and YEEZY CROCS, leading to speculation it could be her way of chiding KANYE for removing the kicks from their home.

KARDASHIAN posted another INSTAGRAM of a new showroom in her home for her SKIMS line, which looked suspiciously like WEST's closet, as seen on a 2019 episode of NETFLIX's "My Next Guest With DAVID LETTERMAN.".

