BPG Music Enters Strategic Partnership

WARNER RECORDS has launched a strategic partnership with BPG MUSIC, founded by GEE ROBERSON and longtime business partner JEAN NELSON.

“Our goal at BPG/WARNER is to discover, mentor, and grow the next generation of musical and cultural innovators and disruptors,” said ROBERSON and NELSON. “We want to use our knowledge and experience to help them navigate the process and take their careers to the next level, while maintaining their creative and business independence. AARON, TOM, and the outstanding new team at WARNER RECORDS are the perfect partners for us to realize BPG’s unconventional vision.”

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with GEE and JEAN on this forward-thinking partnership,” said WARNER RECORDS Co-Chairman/CEO AARON BAY-SCHUCK and Co-Chairman/COO TOM CORSON in a statement. “They’re bringing their brilliant A&R minds and industry expertise to a unique portal that champions artistic freedom. This fresh business model charts new territory in the relationship between original talent and the major label ecosphere. They’ve already brought us two amazing artists in ERICA BANKS and DAVID SABASTIAN, with whom we have very different, specially tailored deals, and we’re looking forward to collaborating on many more exciting projects.”

