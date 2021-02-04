Returns Today

President BILL CLINTON's podcast "WHY AM I TELLING YOU THIS?," originally produced for the CLINTON FOUNDATION in 2019, is returning TODAY, for the iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK, as previously reported (NET NEWS 9/8/2020), co-produced by the foundation and AT WILL MEDIA. While the original version was co-hosted by CHELSEA CLINTON, the new version, officially billed as "WHY AM I TELLING YOU THIS? WITH BILL CLINTON," is a solo effort, debuting with WYNTON MARSALIS as the initial guest.

“Growing up in ARKANSAS just after WORLD WAR II in a family that didn't have a lot of money, most of our entertainment revolved around storytelling. Listening to my relatives and neighbors tell stories showed me that everyone has a story, and that everyone's story has value,” said President CLINTON. “I always thought that the main point of my work was to give people a chance to have better stories. Once you’ve heard a person’s hopes and fears, where they’ve been and where they want to go, your differences slip away -- you become people first. Now more than ever, we need those kinds of connections.”

“We are excited and honored to partner with President Bill CLINTON on his new podcast launch. He has the rare gift of having both a deep intellect and an innate ability to relate to people from all walks of life,” said iHEARTMEDIA Pres./Entertainment Enterprises JOHN SYKES. “He is a born storyteller and his curiosity about the people and ideas that make up our world is contagious.”

