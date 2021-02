Top Afternoon Shows

BARRETT SPORTS MEDIA's annual rankings of sports radio shows, stations, PDs, and podcasts continue with the announcement of the top 20 local sports afternoon shows for both major market and mid-market stations for 2020.

ESPN Sports WEPN-F (ESPN NEW YORK 98.7FM)/NEW YORK's MICHAEL KAY moved up from the second slot in 2019 to return to the top of the major market list for 2020, topping last year's winners, BEASLEY Sports WBZ-F (98.5 THE SPORTS HUB)/BOSTON's MICHAEL FELGER and TONY MASSAROTTI . For mid-market stations, ANDREW FILLIPPONI and CHRIS MUELLER of ENTERCOM Sports KDKA-F (93.7 THE FAN)/PITTSBURGH took top honors.

The Major Market Top 20:

"THE MICHAEL KAY SHOW," MICHAEL KAY, DON LA GRECA, and PETER ROSENBERG, ESPN Sports WEPN-F (ESPN NEW YORK 98.7FM)/NEW YORK "FELGER & MAZZ," MICHAEL FELGER and TONY MASSAROTTI, BEASLEY Sports WBZ-F (98.5 THE SPORTS HUB)/BOSTON MIKE VALENTI and RICO BEARD, ENTERCOM Sports WXYT-F (97.1 THE TICKET)/DETROIT "WADDLE & SILVY," TOM WADDLE and MARC SILVERMAN, GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WMVP-A (ESPN 1000)/CHICAGO "GBAG NATION," GAVIN DAWSON, JEFF CAVANAUGH, LUCIOUS ALEXANDER, and MIKE BACSIK, ENTERCOM Sports KRLD-F (105.3 THE FAN)/DALLAS "TOLBERT, KREUGER & BROOKS," TOM TOLBERT, LARRY KREUGER, and ROD BROOKS, CUMULUS Sports KNBR-A-F/SAN FRANCISCO "THE HARDLINE," BOB STURM and CORBY DAVIDSON, CUMULUS Sports KTCK-A-F (THE TICKET)/DALLAS DANNY PARKINS, ENTERCOM Sports WSCR-A (670 THE SCORE)/CHICAGO "PETROS & MONEY," PETROS PAPADAKIS and MATT "MONEY" SMITH, iHEARTMEDIA/LOS ANGELES DODGERS Sports KLAC-A (AM570 LA SPORTS)/LOS ANGELES "CARTON & ROBERTS," CRAIG CARTON and EVAN ROBERTS, ENTERCOM Sports WFAN-A-F/NEW YORK JON MARKS and IKE REESE, ENTERCOM Sports WIP/PHILADELPHIA MIKE MISSANELLI, BEASLEY Sports WPEN (97.5 THE FANATIC)/PHILADELPHIA "DUKES & BELL," CARL DUKES and MIKE BELL, ENTERCOM Sports WZGC (92.9 THE GAME)/ATLANTA "ORDWAY, MERLONI AND FAURIA," GLENN ORDWAY, LOU MERLONI, and CHRISTIAN FAURIA, ENTERCOM Sports WEEI-F/BOSTON DAN BARREIRO, iHEARTMEDIA Sports KFXN-F (KFAN 100.3)/MINNEAPOLIS "DAMON, RATTO & KOLSKY," DAMON BRUCE, RAY RATTO, and MATT KOLSKY, ENTERCOM Sports KGMZ (95.7 THE GAME)/SAN FRANCISCO DAVE "SOFTY" MAHLER and DICK FAIN, iHEARTMEDIA Sports KJR-A/SEATTLE "BURNS & GAMBO," DAVE BURNS and JOHN GAMBADORO, BONNEVILLE Sports KMVP (ARIZONA SPORTS 98.7)/PHOENIX "DMAC & POLUMBUS," DARREN MCKEE and TYLER POLUMBUS, BONNEVILLE Sports KKFN (104.3 THE FAN)/DENVER SCOTT KAPLAN, BILL HAGEN Sports XEPRS-A (THE MIGHTIER 1090)/SAN DIEGO

The Mid-Market Top 20:

"THE PM TEAM WITH PONI AND MUELLER," ANDREW FILLIPPONI and CHRIS MUELLER, ENTERCOM Sports KDKA-F (93.7 THE FAN)/PITTSBURGH "COMMON MAN & T-BONE," MIKE RICORDATI and JONATHAN SMITH, TEGNA Sports WBNS-F (97.1 THE FAN)/COLUMBUS GARY PARRISH, ENTERCOM Sports WMFS-A-F (92.9 ESPN)/MEMPHIS "BULL & FOX," ADAM GERSTENHABER and DUSTIN FOX, ENTERCOM Sports WKRK (92.3 THE FAN)/CLEVELAND "THE FAST LANE," RANDY KARRAKER, JAMIE RIVERS, and BRAD THOMPSON, HUBBARD Sports WXOS (101 ESPN)/ST. LOUIS JIM TRABER, CUMULUS Sports WWLS (THE SPORTS ANIMAL)/OKLAHOMA CITY "SCHOPP & THE BULLDOG," MIKE SCHOPP and CHRIS "BULLDOG" PARKER, ENTERCOM Sports WGR-A/BUFFALO SOREN PETRO, UNION Sports WHB-A/KANSAS CITY MARK MADDEN, iHEARTMEDIA Alternative WXDX (105.9 THE X)/PITTSBURGH CARRINGTON HARRISON and SEAN LEVINE, ENTERCOM Sports KCSP-A (610 SPORTS RADIO)/KANSAS CITY MO EGGER, IHEARTMEDIA Sports WCKY-A (ESPN 1530)/CINCINNATI "THE NEXT LEVEL", EMMETT GOLDEN and JEROD CHERRY, GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WKNR-A (850 ESPN CLEVELAND)/CLEVELAND NICK WILSON, ENTERCOM Sports WFNZ-A-W273DA (THE FAN)/CHARLOTTE "COFIELD & COMPANY," STEVE COFIELD and ADAM HILL, LOTUS Sports KWWN-A-K265EZ ESPN LAS VEGAS)/LAS VEGAS "3HL," BRENT DOUGHERTY and DAWN DAVENPORT, CUMULUS Sports WGFX (104.5 THE ZONE)/NASHVILLE "THE RIDE WITH JMV," JOHN MICHAEL VINCENT, EMMIS Sports WFNI-A-W298BB (1070/107.5 THE FAN)/INDIANAPOLIS "JARED & THE GM," JARED STILLMAN and FLOYD REESE, THE CROMWELL GROUP Sports WPRT (ESPN 102.5 THE GAME)/NASHVILLE "MURPH & ANDY," KEITH MURPHY and ANDY FALES, iHEARTMEDIA Sports KXNO-A-F/DES MOINES "INSIDE ACCESS,," JASON LA CANFORA and KEN WEINMAN, ENTERCOM Sports WJZ-F (105.7 THE FAN)/BALTIMORE ANDY SWEENEY, UNION BROADCASTING Sports WHBE-A-F (ESPN 680)/LOUISVILLE

« see more Net News