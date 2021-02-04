KISW Kicking Off 50th Celebration On February 12th

ENTERCOM COMMUNICATION's Active Rock KISW/SEATTLE is celebrating 50 years as SEATTLE's only rock and talk station and will kick off it's yearlong celebration on FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 12th with “The 50th Anniversary Weekend.” The special programming will celebrate with stories and memories from the station’s alumni, local civic, sports and business leaders, as well as bands and artists from both SEATTLE and around the world, dating back to the station’s inception on FEBRUARY 14, 1971.

Guests will include bands like METALLICA, GUNS N' ROSES, SOUNDGARDEN, PEARL JAM, FOO FIGHTERS, NIRVANA, HEART, ALICE IN CHAINS, DISTURBED and athletes from SEATTLE MARINERS, SEAHAWKS, KRAKEN and SOUNDERS, Mayor of SEATTLE JENNY DURKIN, singer SAMMY HAGAR, and actors JOEL MCHALE and RAINN WILSON.

“There are only a handful of radio stations that can brag about thriving for 50 years in a particular format, and KISW is one of them,” said ENTERCOM SEATTLE Sr. VP/Market Manager JACK HUTCHISON. “KISW is synonymous with SEATTLE. We’d like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the many talented people who have been and still are part of this journey. They know the secret to our success has been to – first and foremost – recognize and immerse ourselves within the community. We’re not done, so stay tuned for the next 50 years. They are going to be fun.”



ENTERCOM SVP/Programming and Rock Format Captain DAVE RICHARDS said, “We’re indebted to the SEATTLE community, our partners and the KISW audience. To be able to celebrate a milestone like this is a rarity, and we don’t take that lightly. We celebrate this golden anniversary with everyone who has been along for the ride.”



KISW launched on FEBRUARY 14, 1971 with an underground and progressive rock format, and was owned at the time by KAYE-SMITH, where FRANK SINATRA was a minority owner. KISW eventually evolved its focus in the 80s to album-oriented rock (AOR), and in the 90s as NIRVANA and PEARL JAM were starting their rise, KISW was the first to play them and their contemporaries.

KISW personalities and shows have included “ROBIN AND MAYNARD,” “LANGAN AND WEST, “CROWE AND WEST,” “BOB RIVERS TWISTED RADIO,” HOWARD STERN, “BJ AND MIGS” and “THE MENS ROOM.”

Listeners can tune in to the 50th anniversary celebration on KISW and connect with the station via social media links like FACEBOOK and INSTAGRAM. ALL ACCESS also featured a 50th anniversary tease for KISW back in DECEMBER which can be linked here.

« see more Net News