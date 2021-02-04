Cuts

BELL MEDIA's nationwide job cuts, which resulted in the elimination of the newsroom and local evening shows at News-Talk CJAD-A/MONTREAL (NET NEWS 2/3) and the elimination of 210 jobs at BELL MEDIA radio and television operations across CANADA, have also impacted News-Talk CFRB-A (NEWSTALK 1010)/TORONTO, which saw several hosts and news staffers laid off.

Among the staffers confirming their exits on TWITTER were CFRB and Hot AC CHUM-F News Dir. KYM GEDDES, who told a tweeter asking for a restoration of the 6p (ET) news that, "I'm no longer with the station"; SATURDAY midday host and station veteran TED WOLOSHYN, who wrote, "Due to BELL MEDIA restructuring I and many colleagues have lost our jobs"; "NIGHTSIDE" host BARB DIGIULIO, who confirmed that she is "no longer with @NEWSTALK1010"; and reporter/anchors HAYLEY COOPER ("I was part of yesterday's layoffs"), LUCAS MEYER ("No regrets. Thank you all. -30-"), and CLAUDE FEIG ("I was one of the many radio and TV people let go in #Toronto"). A report in BROADCAST DIALOGUE adds host JIM RICHARDS and news anchor DAVID MCKEE to the layoff list, as well as VANCOUVER-based BELL MEDIA National Sales Coordinator -- Radio KIM KATAYAMA.

In addition, Country CJBX (PURE COUNTRY 93)/LONDON, ON host LYNZEE BARNETT thanked listeners in a tweet, and added, "It's been a hell of a ride. On to the next chapter." Top 40 CFCA (VIRGIN RADIO )/KITCHENER morning host CASH CONNERS tweeted that, "I was one of the many, many talented people who were restructured by BELL MEDIA ... I know I'm talented and I'll find another amazing gig." Producer ABBY GREEN tweeted that she was "let go from the best job in the world" at News-Talk CKTB-A/ST. CATHARINES, ON, while the OTTAWA CITIZEN confirmed News-Talk CFRA-A/OTTAWA host DAHLIA KURTZ's assertion that her show, "THE GOODS," "is over." PETERBOROUGH cluster Account Manager LISA HOGAN tweeted that she was let go after 11 years.

The layoffs came as the company reported revenues decreasing but earnings rising in fourth quarter and revenue and earnings off for the full year 2020, and several TWITTER commenters noted that the layoffs came days after the annual #BellLetsTalk Day mental health initiative and after the company took close to C$123 million in government-issued emergency wage subsidies in 2020.

