AM Show Changes

Changes to the morning show at iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits WMJI (MAGIC 105.7)/CLEVELAND find host MARK NOLAN still in place, co-host JIMMY MALONE with a new internal opportunity, while CHIP KULLIK and TRACEY CARROLL have departed.

iHEARTMEDIA SVP/Programming-Cleveland Metro KEITH KENNEDY told ALL ACCESS, "We thank them (CHIP and TRACEY) for their many contributions and wish both of them the best in the future. The WMJI MORNING SHOW will continue as scheduled hosted by MARK NOLAN with a new cast to be announced soon. JIMMY MALONE is still with iHEARTMEDIA/CLEVELAND and WMJI. He will be taking on an exciting new role to be announced soon."

NOLAN had joined the station in 2012 for middays, moving to wake ups seven years ago, and MALONE had co-hosted mornings for 30 plus years.

« see more Net News