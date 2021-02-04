Combs & Morris

LUKE COMBS and MAREN MORRIS will take part in a one-of-a-kind Q&A session hosted by ALL ACCESS at "CRS 2021: The Virtual Experience." The session will be held WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 17th at 3p (CT) and feature COMBS and MORRIS as they discuss their roles as artists in the evolving culture of the Country genre. They will also discuss what Country music means in light of its complicated and often problematic past (and present), and how artists can hold themselves accountable in helping shape the format. ANN POWERS, NPR MUSIC's critic and correspondent and the NASHVILLE correspondent for WXPN’s World Café, will serve as moderator.

CRS 2021 is set for TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 16th through FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 19th, originating from NASHVILLE'S OMNI HOTEL. If you haven't already, register here.

