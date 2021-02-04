Richards

UNITED STATIONS is teaming with TIM RICHARDS and his new venture, TIM RICHARDS MEDIA, with RICHARDS becoming the lead strategist for UNITED STATIONS' DAYPARTS ON DEMAND services roster. RICHARDS will be consulting with the talent and production staff on content and structure. RICHARDS will also assist with the presentation, delivery and marketing of the programming and scout for new talent. Word on the new partnership came from UNITED STATIONS SVP/Content & Affiliation STEFAN JONES.

JONES commented, "If a radio station is going to trust a MONDAY through FRIDAY daypart to syndication, it has to bring something special to the table. I have worked at selling programming to TIM for decades, as did all of my competitors. When he placed my brands on his stations, it was because it made sense, and when he didn't, it also made sense. What better person to help refine our offerings to make sure that we deliver the best programming options to radio stations. It is a perfect fit, and we are so pleased to have his talents working with UNITED STATIONS."

RICHARDS added, "STEFAN, ANDY DENEMARK and the UNITED STATIONS roster of talent are impressive. They continue to innovate in a time where the industry needs great, scalable and affordable talent across the board. It’s an honor to work with this team to grow their audience and talent portfolio."

RICHARDS has worked with some of the biggest personalities in the industry including MOJO IN THE MORNING, MANCOW, JOHNJAY & RICH and THE MORNING MESS, as well as some of the biggest station brands, including “MIX” in BOSTON, Q101/CHICAGO, WKQI/DETROIT, KZZP and KMLE in PHOENIX and many more.

