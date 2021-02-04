Kingsbury

The COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM (CMHOFM) in NASHVILLE has named PAUL KINGSBURY its new Managing Editor. An accomplished author and editor, KINGSBURY most recently served as Mgr./Communications for NORTH AMERICA's AGRICULTURE for THE NATURE CONSERVANCY, where he managed the organization’s agriculture marketing and communications.

In his new role at CMHOFM, KINGSBURY will manage written content development for the museum’s website, exhibitions, public programs, publications, educational materials and online offerings, and report to the museum's VP/Museum Services, BRENDA COLLADAY.

