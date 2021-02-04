Levine

Longtime CLEVELAND sportscaster LES LEVINE died WEDNESDAY (3/3) after battling diabetes and Parkinson's disease at 74.

LEVINE, most recently heard on CLEVELAND.COM and in fill-ins on ENTERCOM Sports WKRK (92.3 THE FAN)/CLEVELAND, hosted his call-in show "MORE SPORTS & LES LEVINE" on several stations in northeast OHIO over the years, starting at WNIR/AKRON (as Sports Director and Sales Mgr.) and then at WWWE-A (now WTAM-A), WERE-A, and WHK-A/CLEVELAND, with a TV version that aired first on SPORTSCHANNEL OHIO and then on local cable before landing at CLEVELAND.COM. He also wrote columns for local newspapers

