CES Recapped

DuBravac, Farber, Jacobs

The RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU's latest live webinar presentation will recap this year's virtual CONSUMER ELECTRONICS SHOW (CES) with help from JACOBS MEDIA's FRED JACOBS.

JACOBS, who conducted his annual CES tour for radio executives online this year, will join RAB Pres./CEO ERICA FARBER and former CTA forecaster Dr. SHAWN DUBRAVAC to highlight the technology issues relevant to radio's future. The webinar, "What Happened At 'Virtual' CES 2021 -- And What It Means To Radio." will stream on FEBRUARY 25th at noon (CT) and will be free for RAB members.

