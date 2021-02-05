February 10th On Amazon Prime Video

Grammy Nominated Britpop group BASTILLE is set to release a new documentary film, REORCHESTRATED, worldwide via AMAZON PRIME VIDEO, FEBRURY 10th.

Fans can also stream the AMAZON ORIGINAL track “Warmth,” which is featured during the opening sequence of the documentary film, exclusively on AMAZON MUSIC.

BASTILLE rose from underdog origins to releasing a number one debut album, receiving BRIT and GRAMMY nods, and performing for huge crowds in arenas and festivals all over the world. Their story pivoted with a career-shifting show at LONDON’s UNION CHAPEL in 2017.

Then, DAN SMITH, KYLE SIMMONS, WILL FARQUARSON and WOODY enlisted a choir and strings and brass ensemble, rearranging and reinventing their entire set-list for the occasion. Which igniting an insatiable desire to collaborate with an ever-evolving cast of world class, classically trained musicians across a series of increasingly high profile appearances in globally revered venues.

REORCHESTRATED is sourced from hundreds of hours of unseen archive and all-new conversations recently captured during the pandemic. The film features honest insights from all four band members plus characters inextricably linked to the group’s time thus far. It charts the very beginning of the band’s foundations all the way through their three albums to date, via landmark, full orchestra appearances at ROYAL ALBERT HALL in LONDON, ELBPHILHARMONIE in HAMBURG, and THE LONDON PALLADIUM.

The film is co-directed by long-time band collaborator TOM MIDDLETON and TOBY L (FOALS - RIP UP THE ROAD), an UP THE GAME film produced in association with CROOKED CYNICS, EMI and AMAZON MUSIC.

Watch the trailer here.

