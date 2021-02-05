Migos (Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

BILLBOARD.COM is reporting Hip Hop trio MIGOS have dropped their lawsuit against longtime talent lawyer DAMIEN GRANDERSON.

QUAVIOUS MARSHALL (QUAVO), KIARI CEPHUS (OFFSET) and KIRSNICK BALL (TAKEOFF) in JULY sued GRANDERSON along with his current firm, GRANDERSON DES ROCHERS, and his previous one, DAVIS SHAPIRO, alleging that "excessive fees" were charged without a proper written agreement and that the attorney failed to disclose conflicts of interest arising from his representation of their label, QUALITY CONTROL MUSIC.

The suit centered on a deal they signed in 2014, when they were in their late teens and early 20s. Since then, the "Bad and Boujee" artists have topped charts and are preparing to drop their fourth album, the release of which has been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to BILLBOARD, the group filed a voluntary dismissal without prejudice back in NOVEMBER, leaving the door open for a future claim. On WEDNESDAY they filed another request for dismissal, this time with prejudice. Neither party has commented yet, but this pattern generally arises when a tentative settlement has been reached but the specific deal points haven't been finalized. That way, if the deal falls apart the plaintiff can revive litigation.

The terms of their agreement have not been disclosed.

