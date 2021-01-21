#Happens Set To Zoom Alternative 2/25 & Rock 3/11

The #HAPPENS Team of BEATRIX DANKO, STEVE WALKER, TODD SIEVERS, and KEN PITTMAN have announced Virtual#HAPPENS, a community based monthly format get together online featuring conversations and music for the Alternative and Rock formats.

The #HAPPENS announcement said, "Due to the pandemic, we are not allowed to meet in person; however, the show must go on! We are keeping our mark on the calendar, continuing to cultivate Community, Discovery, and Music through the digital reality of zoom-meets/webinars. It is a chance to reconnect with your friends and the whole Alternative and Rock community in a group setting. Virtual #HAPPENS will highlight the Community element of our live event with a social cocktail hour where everyone, working and on the beach, can reconnect. There will be one Discovery conversation topic with three panelists and a moderator for 15-20 minutes, touching on the reality of our radio world today. The Music portion will be a 5-minute introduction to one new artist rounding out our event. We encourage everyone to attend V#H with a smile, full heart, and a brim-filled glass ready to have some fun."

The vision of the #HAPPENS Team is to make this a monthly event, starting THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 25th at 4p (PT)/7p (ET), with the Alternative format, followed by the Rock format on THURSDAY, MARCH 11th at 4p (PT)/7p (ET).

