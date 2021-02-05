Your Alternative Halftime Show

ONE PUTT BROADCASTING Alternative KFRR (NEW ROCK 104.1)/FRESNO will be doing their very own "BIG GAME HALFTIME SHOW" on SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 7th hosted by the NEW ROCK 104.1 morning show, THE DREW SHOW. Right when the game goes to halftime, THE DREW SHOW will jump on and air music performances by FOO FIGHTERS, ALL TIME LOW, and I DONT KNOW HOW BUT YOU FOUND ME.

KFRR PD JASON SQUIRES said, "Just something fun to do for the audience on-air, online streaming and on our app.”

Turn on KFRR this SUNDAY for an alternative BIG GAME HALFTIME SHOW at http://www.newrock1041.fm.

