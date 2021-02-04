Kennedy (Cartoon by: Marjory Boyer)

Former STONEY CREEK RECORDS VP/PROMOTION turned professional comedian BYRON KENNEDY has signed with NASHVILLE-based MARATHON TALENT AGENCY and SPIELBERG ENTERTAINMENT for management. KENNEDY left STONEY CREEK to pursue a career in comedy in MAY of 2020 after three years with the company (NET NEWS 5/5/20). Prior to STONEY CREEK, KENNEDY was Dir./WEST COAST Promotion at label sister WHEELHOUSE RECORDS, and previously spent 15 years at CBS RADIO/SACRAMENTO as VP/Programming and Country KNCI PD.

“I could not be more excited about working with NEAL [SPIELBERG] and [MARATHON's] PETER [STRICKLAND],” said KENNEDY. “When I look at the long list of insanely talented comedians and artists they have worked with, I am beyond humbled and thankful for their belief in me. Their passion for comedy along with their understanding of the business is something I am beyond blessed to have in my corner. I look forward to all the amazing things we will be able to accomplish together!”

