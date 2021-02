At Daytona

MOTOR RACING NETWORK is starting the 2021 NASCAR season with over 35 hours of programming from DAYTONA SPEEDWEEKS, FEBRUARY 8-21.

MRN plans to start things off with a special edition of "NASCAR LIVE," "SPEEDWEEKS 2001... A Week That Changed NASCAR," airing MONDAY (2/8) at 7p (ET) and on demand at MRN.com. Coverage will include nine race broadcasts, three "NASCAR LIVE" episodes, three NASCAR Cup Series practices, and qualifying for the DAYTONA 500, which will air on FEBRUARY 14th at 1:30p (ET) on over 400 affiliates.

New MRN affiliates include DICKEY BROADCASTING Sports WCNN-A-W229AG (THE FAN)/ATLANTA; ENTERCOM Sports KILT-A (SPORTS RADIO 610)/HOUSTON; HEARST News-Talk WBAL-A-W268BA/BALTIMORE; GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WKNR-A (850 ESPN CLEVELAND)/CLEVELAND; CAPITOL BROADCASTING Sports WCMC-F (99.9 THE FAN)/RALEIGH-DURHAM; CUMULUS Sports KNML-A-K240BL (THE SPORTS ANIMAL)/ALBUQUERQUE; FST BROADCASTING Variety WGHT-A-W252ED/POMPTON LAKES, NJ; GALAXY Sports WTLA-A-W249BC (ESPN SYRACUSE)/SYRACUSE; GALAXY Sports WTLB-A-WRNY-A-W243DY (ESPN UTICA-ROME)/UTICA, NY; iHEARTMEDIA Sports KIKI-A (FOX SPORTS 990)/HONOLULU; CHRISTIAN BROADCASTING News-Talk KVNT-A-K223BJ/ANCHORAGE; MONARCH BROADCASTING Hot AC KQTZ (KQ 106)/HOBART-ALTUS, OK; and MKS BROADCASTING News-Talk KFMO-A/FLAT RIVER-PARK HILLS, MO.

