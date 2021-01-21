Ryan Seacrest (DFree/Shutterstock.com)

The hardest working man in show business just gave up one of his gigs.

Radio, TV and production mogul RYAN SEACREST is stepping down as host of E! ENTERTAINMENT’s "Live From The Red Carpet" show after 14 years, where he was a fixture at the OSCARS and GOLDEN GLOBES with co-host GIULIANA RANCIC. SEACREST broke the news via INSTAGRAM, posting, “After 14 years of hosting E!’s 'Live From The Red Carpet." I’ve decided to move on to new adventures. I’ll miss the whole crew that works so hard behind the scenes and of course my amazing partner GIULIANA. Thanks to everyone for watching all these years.”

E!'s statement read, “E! has long enjoyed our relationship with RYAN over the years especially as co-host of E!’s signature red carpet series. He has been instrumental in giving viewers a front row seat to some of HOLLYWOOD’s biggest nights. We are extremely appreciative of his many contributions and he will always be part of the E! family.”

SEACREST's relationship with E! as Executive Producer of the network's "Keeping Up With The KARDASHIANS" is also set to come to a close as the series ends later this year with its 20th and final season.

In addition to his daily radio show, SEACREST continues to host his ABC daytime talk show "Live With KELLY and RYAN." as well as the network’s "AMERICAN Idol."

