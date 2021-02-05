New

WNYC STUDIOS and THE ATLANTIC are partnering to produce a new weekly podcast, "THE EXPERIMENT: STORIES FROM AN UNFINISHED COUNTRY," hosted by JULIA LONGORIA with contributions from THE ATLANTIC's staff. The show, which aims to tell stories from across AMERICA, will post on THURSDAYS; the debut posted YESTERDAY (2/4).

“Over the past year, we’ve lived through a big, confusing, and important moment in this country, but the 24-hour news cycle can be frantic, exhausting, and alienating,” said LONGORIA. “I crave a step back: something slow, deliberate, and, occasionally, delightful. Growing up, I heard the big questions of our country debated earnestly over tequila at my family’s dinner table in MIAMI. THE EXPERIMENT will ask big legal and governmental questions through small, personal stories. Our country is messy, but I hope we can revel in its sometimes wonderful strangeness.”

« see more Net News