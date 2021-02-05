Home Of The Wolves

The NBA's MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES have inked a new multiyear deal with ENTERCOM that keeps the team's game broadcasts on News-Talk WCCO-A/MINNEAPOLIS and its digital streams (KMNB-HD2, RADIO.COM, and WCCO.COM as well as the WOLVES' own app). The deal adds expanded coverage and programming on WCCO. ALAN HORTON continues as rado play-by-play voice of the WOLVES, with CAL SODERQUIST as studio host. LEARFIELD IMG COLLEGE handles the WOLVES' radio network with affiliates in MINNESOTA, IOWA, and the DAKOTAS.

“As an organization, our goal is to bring TIMBERWOLVES fans programming that's entertaining and innovative,” said TIMBERWOLVES and LYNX CEO ETHAN CASSON. “As one of the top stations in the country with a tremendous history of MINNESOTA basketball, we are thrilled to announce a new partnership that includes new multi-channel distribution and fresh initiatives that will entertain fans for years to come.”

“This season we are excited to not only expand our distribution, but also try new content platforms that utilize our incredible talent and give fans an insider’s view into the TIMBERWOLVES,” said ENTERCOM SVP/Market Mgr. SHANNON KNOEPKE. “The TIMBERWOLVES are an organization that’s forward-thinking and innovative, and it’s a perfect partner for 830 WCCO and the unparalleled signal coverage we provide to the UPPER MIDWEST.”

