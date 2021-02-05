Companion Podcast

PROXIMITY, 99% INVISIBLE, and WARNER BROS.have partnered to produce a companion podcast to the new film "JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH," distributed by PRX's RADIOTOPIA and launching FEBRUARY 12th for weekly episodes through MARCH 12th, with a trailer posting TODAY (2/5).

The podcast is hosted by film critic and SANTA MONICA COLLEGE Triple A KCRW/SANTA MONICA-LOS ANGELES "THE TREATMENT" host ELVIS MITCHELL and PRISONERS OF CONSCIENCE COMMITTEE/BLACK PANTHER PARTY CUBS Chairman FRED MITCHELL, JR., son of the late BLACK PANTHER PARTY leader FRED HAMPTON, who, along with FBI undercover agent WILLIAM O'NEAL, is the focus of the movie. The film's co-producer (and PROXIMITY partner) RYAN COOGLER will appear on the podcast, along with actors LAKEITH STANFIELD, DANIEL KALUUYA, and DOMINIQUE FISHBACK, PANTHER members BILLY "CHE" BROOKS and STAN MCKINNEY, and activist AKUA MJERI, FRED HAMPTON's fianceé and FRED HAMPTON JR.'s mother.

“RYAN (COOGLER) and I are both based in OAKLAND and the first time we met, we talked about podcasts,” said 99% INVISIBLE host and RADIOTOPIA co-creator ROMAN MARS. “We decided it would be fun to work together. It’s been a joy to work with today’s best visual storyteller to bring these important stories to life through audio. My deep appreciation also goes to CHRISTOPHER JOHNSON, a supervising producer here at ‘99% INVISIBLE’ who has written and produced this podcast with such care, and to our whole team.”

« see more Net News